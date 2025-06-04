Juneteenth events you don't want to miss out on this month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth, recognized as a federal holiday, marks the day when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the freedom of enslaved people, more than two years after the Empancipation Proclamation.
If you're wanting to join in on the celebrations, there are a ton of Juneteenth events coming up in your neighborhood.
NAACP Events
June 3:
Juneteenth Celebration Kick Off & Movie Night
6-7:30pm
Del Mar College Economic Development Center
3209 S. Staples St
June 7:
Dr. Gloria Scott - Juneteenth Arts & Education Contest by NAACP Youth Council
1-3pm
405 N. Tancahua Street
June 10:
Juneteenth Proclamation Reading and Coaltion of African American Leaders Photo
11:00am
City Hall Council Chambers
2102 Leopard St.
June 19:
Juneteenth Luncheon
11:30am-1:00pm
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1441 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Free, open to the public. RSVP and ticket required; limited seating
June 29:
Gospel Concert Celebrating Juneteenth
Featuring Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Music Ministry - Houston, Texas
6-9pm
St. John Baptist Church
5445 Greenwood Drive
TABPHE Events
2025 Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival
Water's Edge Park
602 N. Shoreline Blvd.
Free and open to the public
Inaugural 3-on-3 Juneteenth Basketball Tournament – Open to 5th graders through Adults
Health & Wellness Pavilion – Featuring a FREE mammogram bus all three days
Food Truck Park – With diverse local flavors and favorites
Cultural and Social Organization Exhibits – Showcasing Black excellence, heritage, and community resources
June 20:
Southern Soul Night
5-10 pm
Music By: DJ Audeo
Artists Performing:
Tasha Jackson
Tonio Armani
June 21:
Variety of Genres & Hip Hop/Rap
3-10pm
Music By: DJ Audeo
Master of Ceremonies: Comedian Grossman
Artists Performing:
The Revalution
The Bayou City Brass Band
Z-Ro
June 22:
R & B Sunday Family Funday
4 - 8 pm
Music By: DJ Audeo
Master of Ceremonies: Comedian Grossman
Artists Performing:
Claudia Melton
Carl Thomas
Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce events
June 11:
State of Black Business Luncheon
11:30 am - 1 pm
3902 Greenwood Drive
June 19:
Juneteenth Celebration
6 - 9 pm
The Rooftop at Retro, 326 North Chaparral
$15 at the door, cash bar
Project Vote 2025 Coalition event
June 9:
Juneteenth Town Hall Meeting
6 - 8 pm
Calvary First Baptist Church, 2906 Carver Drive
Free
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!