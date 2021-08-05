Judges surprise aspiring court reporter

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The jury room at the Nueces County Courthouse was filled with judges Thursday afternoon.

Normally that could be a reason for concern. But on this day it was all smiles.

That's because the judges gathered to award a $2800 scholarship to Tristyn Taylor Villarreal. She is currently working to get her associates degree from Del Mar College in court reporting.

Tristyn recently wrote a letter to Judge Missy Medary inquiring about scholarship opportunities. Judge Medary quickly rounded up her fellow judges to help with this scholarship gift.

Tristyn, overwhelmed with joy, told the judges "Thank you for allowing me to pursue my dreams and my goal of becoming a court reporter."

The Del Mar student, who is the first in her family to go to college, tells us she plans to study pre-law at Trinity University in San Antonio once she earns her associate degree.