Judge revokes bogus windstorm inspector's probation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A judge has revoked the probation of a local man claiming to be a Windstorm inspector in order to submit bogus Windstorm Certification reports and make money doing it.

The judge sentenced the man to 2 years in a state jail facility.

The man has been the subject of several previous Action Ten News reports.

65-year-old Anthony Gary Garza was in Judge Missy Medary's court today, for a hearing to determine whether his probation for one count of theft and 8 counts of tampering with a government document, would be revoked.

Prosecutor Rachel Michalewicz and defense attorney Jim Story took turns questioning CCPD Detective Marcus Garanzuay, former Development Services Building Offical Gene De Lauro, local engineer Ron Voss, and victims of Garza's tactics like Gloria De la Cruz.

But after about an hour of testimony, Judge Medary offered this.

"The victims, in this case, have been owed money and the restitution has not paid it. That's my problem with this. And it seems like every time I get him before me in court to do this motion to revoke probation, there seems to be a payment made. I don't think he's taking probation seriously. I don't think he's nervous about probation. I think he thinks he cannot pay this and blow this off. But I'll let you do your questioning," she said to Story, who responded, "so what you're telling me Judge is that you've already made your decision toward this defense client beyond the evidence. Is that correct ?"

Story asked Medary to recuse herself from the case.

But Medary denied the request for recusal, and Region 5 Judge Jack Pulcher agreed.

And within minutes of the hearing resuming, Medary handed down her decision.

"At this time I am going to revoke your probation. and I am going to sentence you to 2 years in a state jail facility."

Garza had no comment for reporters as he walked out of the courtroom and onto an elevator.

His attorney says they'll discuss a possible appeal.

Garza asked for time to make arrangements for his ailing mother before turning himself in.

The Judge gave him an 8 o'clock Monday morning deadline.

Garza is also facing trial on new but similar charges in another case.

No date has been set there yet.