John F. Kennedy Elementary sends students home due to power outage

Garcia says asynchronous learning will continue so that student's learning isn't interrupted
West Oso ISD
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students have been sent home after a local school suffered a power outage.

According to a press release from West Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia, the outage happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

The students were dismissed at 9:30 a.m., with students who ride the bus to school being transported home by "transportation."

The district encourages those with questions to call the West Oso ISD administration office at 361-806-5900.

