John F. Kennedy Elementary sends students home due to power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students have been sent home after a local school suffered a power outage.

According to a press release from West Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia, the outage happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

The students were dismissed at 9:30 a.m., with students who ride the bus to school being transported home by "transportation."

Garcia says asynchronous learning will continue so that student's learning isn't interrupted.

The district encourages those with questions to call the West Oso ISD administration office at 361-806-5900.