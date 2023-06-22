Jim Wells County officials announce indictments in 2013 cold case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office officials announced they have "secured grand jury indictments" for a man and his involvement in the deaths of two people nearly 10 years ago.

On Thursday, Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno said that Sinton native Pedro Baldonado was charged with capitol murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Christopher Montes and 28-year-old Marissa Montes.

He was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

In August 2013, KRIS 6 News reported that the JWC Sheriff's Office received a call for a car accident at the 1200 block of Gulf Street in Alice.

Officials at the time said when they arrived on-scene, they found Marissa and Christopher in a car — both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Marissa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christopher was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries.

Officials did not provide additional details about their deaths at the time.

"It is because of citizens in this community that we work together with information and intel that we received and the technology of this investigators as well as the hard work of the District Attorneys office - working with us that we were able to solve this crime," Sheriff Bueno said.

On Thursday, officials said Baldonado is currently being held in the San Patricio County Jail on multiple parole violations.

Bueno added that JWC officials are working with San Patricio County officials to possibly transfer Baldonado at a later date.

"None of the agencies, none of the partners involved give up - they continue to work on these cases as the information comes in. These are the high priority cases that they will follow through with all that information that comes in," Jim Wells County District Attorney Carlos Garcia said.

The case is still an ongoing investigation, so additional details can not be shared at this time, officials said.

If you have any information on this case, or other cold cases in the Jim Wells County area - you are asked to call the Sheriffs Department at (361) 668-0341. You can remain anonymous.

