CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jiffy Lube has got a deal for all veterans to save on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, the company is inviting all active duty and retired military members, along with any veteran, to visit its location at 2425 Airline for half-off any oil change.

And if you can't make it on Veterans Day, Jiffy Lube offers 25 percent off oil changes every day for all active duty and retired military members, as well as veterans.