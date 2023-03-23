Jersey Mike's partners with the Purple Door for the 'Day of Giving'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door is joining forces with four Jersey Mike’s Subslocations in Corpus Christi for the “Day of Giving.”

On Wednesday, March 29, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales from the app or in-store to The Purple Door.

"On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes into more than 200 different charities, including hospitals, youth organizations, and food banks," said organizers.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

Throughout March, customers can also make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

Check out the list of participating restaurants in our area: