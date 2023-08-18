Jason Lara found guilty of capital murder, sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury has found Jason Lara guilty of capital murder on Friday, according to prosecutor Frank Errico with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The 37-year-old was convicted for the deaths of Micaella Sudell and Erica Larracuente-Aguero.

Both women were found dead from gunshot wounds at Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz Road on May 14, 2022. Officials stated in their report that they had been dead for several days.

Judge Sandra Watts presided over the trial. She sentenced Lara to life in prison with no chance of parole, Nueces County DA's Office officials said.

Lara was arrested on May 20, 2022 in connection with their deaths. His trial had originally been pushed back to July 10 this year.

When 6 Investigates looked into Lara's past, it found he was already on probation, and court documents show he continuously violated the conditions of that probation.

Nueces County Community Supervision and Correction Department (CSCD) Director William Shull told KRIS 6 News last year, that his office asked the district attorney’s office to revoke Lara's probation twice in an eight-month period — once in July 2021, and again in March 2022 — two months before he was charged with murder.

However, the DA's Office chose to abandon the new charges in those motions to revoke.

"In the back of your mind, you probably think ‘Well, if they would've went with our allegations and proved them up and the person would've been in prison could these two lives have been saved?’” Shull said last year. “It's possible."

