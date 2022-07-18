CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is seeing a week of world championship racing at the Corpus Christi Bay.

This week, the J/24 World Championship Sailing Competition is bringing people from all over the globe to the region. For five days and six nights, sailors will race, compete and experience all the area has to offer.

J/24 keelboats are popular among sailors. More than 50,000 people sail them in over 40 countries.

This morning, an all-women's team from Argentina set sail and hit the water in the Corpus Christi Bay. They have been training on the water and competing internationally together for three years.

"We have fun," Lucrecia Arrambige, a member of the Argentinian women's sailing team said. "We have a lot of fun during these three years, and we've been here and enjoying the [Corpus Christi Yacht] club and the races and the sites. It's great."

Boats race from noon to 4 p.m. daily, and the competition runs through this Friday, July 22nd. More than 30 teams from at least 10 different countries are competing in this year's event.