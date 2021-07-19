Watch
J/22 World Sailing Championship begins Monday at Corpus Christi Yacht Club

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the J/22 World Sailing Championships' opening ceremony is happening Monday at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.

J/22 is an American sailboat competition for the world championships which is held once a year at locations worldwide.

This year it will be presented in Corpus Christi Bay.

The competition kicks off with Mayor Paulette Guajardo welcoming an international group of sailors and crew members at at 5 p.m Monday.

The competition will feature 43 sailboats racing each day beginning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information about the competition, click here.

