Islanders celebrate El Dia de los Muertos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at the Island University, students and their families were invited to celebrate El Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Thanks to the Recreational Sports Program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Islanders spent the evening at the Dugan Wellness Center. There, they enjoyed tamales, pan dulce, arts and crafts, music, dance performances and loteria. Krystal Walker, the Marketing & Youth Programs coordinator for Recreational Sports, said they wanted to find a way to bring A&M Corpus Christi families together.

"We were intentional with how we set the tables, we wanted to give that family-dinner-table feel," Walker said. "So I mean, people who don't know each other are sitting next to each other and celebrating and communicating."

Leah Rae Solis, a graduate assistant for Fitness and Wellness with Recreational Sports, said their goal with the event was to show people Dia de los Muertos is not just a holiday - it's a day of remembrance and culture. This is the first year Islander Recreational Sports held a Dia de los Muertos event.