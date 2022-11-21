Islander community gathers for 16th annual Islander Lights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was the sound of the seasons over at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

On Friday, the community gathered for its 16th annual Islander Lights.

People were able to enjoy different activities and even meet Santa Claus himself.

And as the name says it, everyone gathered Friday night to light up the Christmas tree.

Amid the celebrations, the university also decided to give back.

They presented a $1,400 check and 275 toys to the Toys for Tots campaign.

The campaign collects toys for children in need in the Coastal Bend.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, click here.

