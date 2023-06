CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The dog days of summer brought some good news for some four-legged friends over on Padre Island.

Volunteers were over at the Riley P. Dog Park, located at 13445 Whitecap Blvd., on Tuesday evening to unbox some new play equipment.

Ramps, tunnels, and obstacle courses were among some of the new items donated to the park. The Dawn Brancheau Foundation donated nearly $4,000 in play equipment.

