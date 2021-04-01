Investigators looking into early-morning Rockport fire

ROCKPORT, Texas — flames affected only about a third of the building, a fire at Pier 77 restaurant in Aransas County is being described as a total loss.

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Aaron Guerrero said they received the call at 1:41 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters from Fulton Volunteer Fire Department, Lamar Volunteer Fire Department and Ingleside respondents were also dispatched to the scene.

When they first arrived, they found heavy fire from the back of the building.

“It was basically in the kitchen-area,” Guerrero said. “We were able to conduct a quick fire suppression, but smoke damage of course damaged the whole building."

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. No one was hurt as the fire was extinguished about 4 a.m.

“At this time, I don’t know if it was intentional or accidental,” Guerrero said.