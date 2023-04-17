Investigation underway following shooting on city's south side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is currently investigating an early-morning shooting on the city's south side.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Woodhouse Lane in reference to a shooting around 5:58 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived, one man and one woman with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

"When officers arrived, they found an adult sustained gunshot wounds female and an adult male had both sustained gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the local hospital with serious bodily injuries," said CCPD Lt. Mike Pena.

Investigators said two children were home at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed.

It's unclear what led up to the early-morning shooting. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made at this time as police are working to determine who the aggressor was in Monday morning's incident.

