Instagram making it easier to discover Black owned businesses with new feature

The Instagram community is coming together in support of Black-owned businesses and now those entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to be discovered through the app.

According to Instagram, last summer through fall there were over 1.3 million Instagram posts in support of "Black-owned" or "Black-led" businesses and the number of businesses located in the U.S. with "Black-owned" or "Black-led" in profiles increased over 50%.

This is something owners of Coastal Bend Black-owned businesses say is a step in the right direction.

Kristin Evans, the Social Media Manager at KAES Emporium said, "Acknowledge the fact that we do have our businesses, we are thriving, we do support each other we are a community that is looking to thrive just like anybody else and it means a lot."

“It’s no judgment if someone else decides to put black-owned, it doesn’t bother me. But for me for my business I don’t feel the need to put it on there, its not something I have to have or desire," said Tiffany Cardenas owner of Tiffany's Finesse Accessories.

Curtis Flowers who is an owner at Coral Bean Cafe said, “For me its if you are going to come in because I’m Black, great. But stay and keep coming because you actually like the product or service that I am giving.”

If you decide to designate your business as "Black-owned" on Instagram, it may also be highlighted in places like the shop tab, which can help more potential customers discover your business.

Some Black-Owned businesses in the Coastal Bend include:

Tiffany's Finesse Accessories

KAES Emporium

Coral Bean Cafe

