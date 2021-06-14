Inmate dies of presumed self-strangulation in county jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death at the Nueces County McKinzie Annex jail over the weekend.

Sheriff J.C. Hooper says a correctional officer found the 29-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

He was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital and was declared dead shortly afterwards from what officials believe to be self-strangulation.

The inmate had been booked in the jail two days earlier on multiple charges.

Detectives are also investigating the incident.