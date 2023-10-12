Ingleside woman looking for second miracle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alyssa Peña was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease over a decade ago and desperately needed a kidney. Peña received her first miracle two years ago in Ingleside. But who gave her the miracle?

Kaidence Contreras was a 15-year-old sophomore at Ingleside High School when she tragically passed in a car accident. She was an organ donor and her kidney turned out to be a perfect match for Peña.

Peña was 20-years-old at the time of the accident but also attended Ingleside High School a couple of years prior.

Pena recalled the rollercoaster of emotions she felt when she found out she was getting a much-needed transplant.

"I was excited to get a new kidney but because of the circumstances of how I was getting it, it was definitely hard to celebrate.. It was very bittersweet," Peña said.

It was bittersweet for Peña because the two were tied together in more than one way. Pena talked to Contreras's cousins every day at school and was good friends with them.

"My sister actually had a class with her (Contreras) at one point. And so, I was just like man our paths were right there.. they were just waiting for the time for them to cross," Peña said.

Contreras became emotional when describing the gratitude she felt.

"How do you tell someone that gave you the gift of life that you are so grateful for it?" Pena said she will never forget the last selfless act Contreras did that helped save her life.

Not many people get a second chance at life. But now two years after her transplant, Pena needs a third.

"After a little over a year is whenever my kidney kinda started to reject, even more, to the point where it just scarred the kidney needing for me to have another transplant," Peña said.

Alyssa is back on dialysis for now, a treatment that cleans the bloodstream when the kidneys are not able to.

Peña still works and goes to school, showing her tough, fighting spirit.

"Every day that I’m not at dialysis, I’m at work either that or I’m currently in classes right now for my Phlebotomy certification," she said.

Even though Alyssa's body is now rejecting the new kidney, she still trusts God.

"It was a lot of emotions.. I’m still going through it now. but I have that faith. I have that faith that he will walk with me through it all," Peña said.

Peña says if you find it in your heart to become a kidney donor for her or to even attempt to see if you are a compatible match, visit her Methodist site.

