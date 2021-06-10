Ingleside Police: Rifle fired at patrol vehicle during large 20-25 kid fight

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Police have asked the public for help after a large kid fight took place, that ended with a rifle fired at a patrol vehicle.

"WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!" said a post from Ingleside Police.

According to officials, just before midnight on Wednesday, a large fight involving about 20 to 25 kids broke out near some basketball courts. Police say that an automatic rifle was fired, in an attempt to hit one of their patrol vehicles, and a patrol sergeant who attempted to stop a vehicle was dragged.

No word on whether that sergeant suffered any injuries or not.

Police say they have some of the license plates, identities, and descriptions of the suspects, but they are also asking area residents to check their security cameras for any clues to help identify everyone involved.

Residents with relevant video and information are encouraged to send an email to tburr@inglesidetx.gov.