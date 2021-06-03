Watch
Ingleside police cracking down on 'ring of thieves'

The Ingleside Police Department says four male burglar suspects have "wreaked havoc" in the city.
Ingleside Police Department
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:57:10-04

INGLESIDE, Texas — A rise in burglaries in Ingleside has prompted police to warn residents.

"It is apparent they believe that other people work hard to buy nice things--so they can come and steal it," says a post from Ingleside police. "We have lots of video, pictures, and other evidence that will eventually lead to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of these 4 young men."

The department has released photos of two of the burglary suspects, along with a map of where the recent burglaries have taken place.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is encouraged to call 361-776-2531.

Officials remind the public to remove your valuables and lock your vehicles when they are parked at your residence.

