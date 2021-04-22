Watch
Ingleside PD looking for help in credit card theft

Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 15:18:42-04

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department needs your help in searching for three people accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police say on March 25, these two people walked into the Stripes at Port and bought nearly $78 worth of beer on a stolen credit card.

Then, two days later, another person was seen walking into the stripes on South Alameda to buy more than $54 worth of beer with that same card.

All three of those suspects were seen driving this tan four-door truck, possibly a Ford.

If you have any information that can help, call 361-776-2531.

