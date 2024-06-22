Ingleside on the Bay residents struggle with flooded streets and homes

INGLESIDE, Tx — Bayshore Drive in Ingleside on the Bay is underwater. Although the neighborhood received heavy rain the past few days, it is not the only thing that created this problem.

"It was about 12 inches higher yesterday,” Ingleside resident, Cyndi Valdez said.

Neighbors are finding it difficult to get around. They’re walking, kayaking or driving a pickup to dry land.

Ingleside on the Bay, however, is a neighborhood surrounded by water.

Lucy Mcculloch on Bayshore Circle said there are risks when you live right next to La Quinta Channel.

"The water came up fast. It breached over everyone's bulkhead and shore guard,” Mcculloch said.

With Tropical Storm Alberto, a lot more homes flooded.

"Historically these 3 houses On Bayshore Circle are known to flood,” Mcculloch said.

One of those homes belongs to Brandi and her husband Roland Robinson. They experienced their first tropical storm since moving to Ingleside on the bay two years ago.

"We've been pumping since Wednesday at 9 a.m. we started doing that got it dry. That night we woke up to a foot and a half of water inside. It was up to the toilet,” Robinson said.

Valdez said the storm surge is to blame for the extreme flooding.

But residents said they also face flooding year-round from the wakes of passing ships.

"Between the ships and the drainage issues. This is where we're at,” Valdez said.

An executive with the Port of Corpus Christi told KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderrama that the ship channel is controlled by the Coast Guard and they decided when its closed or open.

The Coast Guard did open the ship channel Thursday and the Port of Corpus Christi said vessels are back on the water.

"Resident on Bayshore called the Port of Corpus Christi. They were able to contact their customers and negotiate for them to not bring the boats in until the water receded,” Valdez said.

As neighbors wait for the water to recede, San Patricio County Emergency Management is reaching out to anyone who suffered damages from Tropical Storm Alberto.

Use the following links to report damages:

English: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/344d59d323fd47b3bab8e8cd60b64585?field:incident_id=24-0015%2017JUN%20Tropical%20Weather

Spanish: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/344d59d323fd47b3bab8e8cd60b64585?lang=es&field:incident_id=24-0015%2017JUN%20Tropical%20Weather