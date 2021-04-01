Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ingleside kids go searching for glow in the dark eggs

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
Ingleside glow in the dark easter egg hunt.png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 18:45:43-04

INGLESIDE, Texas — With Easter just days away, the community of Ingleside came up with a unique way to help kids there get into the holiday mood.

They recently held an Easter egg hunt with a twist. The baseball complex at Live Oak Park hosted the event. This event was held in the late evening and featured Easter eggs that glowed in the dark. Kids were also handed flashlights to help them with their search.

Within a matter a minutes, over 4,000 Easter eggs were gone. About 200 kids participated in this event.

If you missed out, don't worry! The Ingleside Police Department and the municipal court will be hosting an Eggstream Bunny Parade on Friday April 2 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Officer Hops-a-lot will be making his way through Ingleside neighborhoods passing out goodies to children waiting for him. Don't miss it!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education