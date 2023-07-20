Ingleside Animal Shelter pets are continuing to find new homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animals at the Ingleside Animal Shelter are still looking for a forever home as the building nears its final days.

Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis said after KRIS 6 News first reported the animal shelter shutting down due to a leasing dispute, people came forward to adopt.

As of this afternoon, seven pets were adopted, but there are still more than need a new home.

"Our citizens have stepped up to help us in our situation," Lewis said.

These shelter residents were facing euthanasia if they weren't adopted, but Lewis said the community response to the shelter closing has had another impact with that

“Euthanasia has now been tak(en) off the table because we are getting the response," Lewis said. "However we still need people to help us adopt, but we are not looking at that euthanasia as an option.”

Ingleside resident Erica Bagget said her dog passed away when she and her family were on deployment a few years ago.

"He (our dog) passed away, so we were like okay no dogs, and then I saw the post and showed my husband and we were like 'let's go and see what we can take home and rescue.'" Baggot said.

Bagget encouraged everyone to stop by the animal shelter and see if maybe people will make a lifelong friend.

"You just have to come out here and see who you can connect with, and that is what we are here for to kind of see if there is a puppy or maybe or maybe a couple of them we might connect with," she said.

All adoption fees are waived and the last day to stop by is august 5ht.

For more information call (361) 776-2531

