Inflation, feminine products shortage affecting non-profits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Period Project Chapter in Corpus Christi is receiving less donations.

Co-leader Barbara Briguglio said donations aren't coming in the way they used to, impacting the amount of people they are able to help.

"Instead of three boxes, I get two or one, and that's very difficult," said Briguglio. "Yes, it's appreciated — incredibly appreciated — but how far does it actually go?"

The non-profit's purpose is to eradicate period poverty.

They believe in equal, affordable access to menstrual hygiene products for all. Most of their donation in the Coastal Bend go towards students and the homeless.

A group of volunteers put together packs of pads and tampons, along with a card where they can find important information and keep track of their periods. Some of those items have been hard to find.

"What I need are the tween packs, the small ones and I'm not finding them," said Briguglio.

Supply chain issues are affecting the availability of many goods across the country — including tampons and pads.

Experts say it's due to the shortage in raw materials that go into making feminine products.

"The particular supply or raw material that's in shortage is cotton and also there's a shortage in plastic," Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi economics professor Dr. Jim Lee said. "In addition to lack of rain, fertilizers is an important input for growing cotton, is in big shortage."

There are options for those having a hard time finding the products they need.

"Period panties are fantastic. They make period bathing suits, menstrual cup, menstrual disk and both are great options, environmentally friendly," Dr. Mary Hyde said.

