Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend held a special walk for mother Earth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The appreciation for land and water came alive over at McGee Beach, as members of the Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend held a special ceremony with hopes of a shift in the future.

It was all to come together and celebrate mother nature, through song, dance, or beating of the drum.

The Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend say “no” when it comes to destroying our environment as gulf action week continues.

“The purpose of what we are doing here today is to bring awareness that indigenous people are still here and to remember the why of our ancestors that lived with the earth,” said Melissa Zamora.

The group had signs ready as they wanted to educate the public about protecting the Gulf and stopping oil exploitation.

"My ancestors, the Karankawa, were predominantly in the area," said Love Sanchez. "Therefore, I feel we need to stand up and protect what has not been destroyed and rejuvenate the land and water again".

While all walking along the Bayfront together side-by-side.

“Not everybody is on board with desalination, not everybody is okay with gas exploitation projects that seem to be ever-growing in this region, we think it’s time for a just transition we feel like we can do that together as a community,” said Zamora.

The team will also have several upcoming events happening later this April.

