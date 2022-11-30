Inauguration ceremony held for new President of Texas A&M Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large crowd gathered Tuesday evening in front of College Hall on the campus of Texas A&M Kingville. They were there to witness the inauguration of the school's new President Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr.

Dr. Vela is an A&M Kingville Alumni. He tells us one of his big goals is to get students back to college that left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He unveiled a new program called "Javelina Relight". It'll offer students that may have left the college with 90-plus hours up to $2500 in scholarship money in hopes of enticing them back into the classroom.

