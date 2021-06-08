In-person public comments return to Corpus Christi City Council meetings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting was another sign that the city is back to the old normal.

All the council members were present for the meeting, council chambers were full of spectators, and the in-person public comments were back.

The public comments portion of the council meeting was impacted by the pandemic.

In-person public comments had been on hold since last year. Instead, public comments were by phone or mail.

That changed at Tuesday's council meeting as in-person comments returned.

The majority of the speakers were there to speak out against the rezoning of some property in Flour Bluff.