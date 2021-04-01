In hopes to bounce back, ’The Fisherman’s Daughter’ works to expand staff, customer base

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Working to follow in the footsteps of her late father, a business owner is taking to social media to let her community know that she is trying to get her business back to the way it was pre-pandemic.

“We’re like a third of what we were last year,” said 'The Fisherman’s Daughter' owner Patricia Stevens-Neill, a restaurant that’s been a part of Aransas Pass since 2016. “Now that it’s 100%, I’m really hurting for help.”

Stevens-Neill explains that her restaurant is the sole successor to 'The Big Fisherman' in Rockport, that was managed by her father, William Louis Stevens III, since it opened in 1957. Their doors eventually closed in 2012.

Today — according to certain posts on the 'The Fisherman’s Daughter’s' Facebook page, there’s been moments when they haven’t been able to open up due to a lack of staff.

“It’s been really hard trying to get employees in,” Stevens-Neill said, adding how they haven’t had any alcohol sales due to difficulties getting their liquor license renewed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. “My husband and I both feel that things will turn around for us, things will get better and will be back up and running again.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused the business to shutter their doors twice. Although Stevens-Neill said there is a possibility the business could close their doors for good, support from friends and customers online is leading to some help.

A post from Stevens-Neill’s personal Facebook page on March 25 in which she told her friends she was in need of cooks and servers was shared 774 times. Reflecting on the help she’s received to get the word out, Neill said she’s thankful for her community.

“I just feel very fortunate that I have friends like that and customers that are actually feeling the pain as well as I am,” she said. “ I’m in it until the end, I mean — I can’t close the doors.”

In total, Stevens-Neill is looking to hire at least five more servers and four additional cooks, which is around half of her current staff.

Those interested in applying can visit the restaurant in-person. 'The Fisherman’s Daughter' is at 3714 FM 1069 in Aransas Pass. Their phone number is (361) 226-3736