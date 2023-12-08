Improvements coming to Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge

Corpus Christi City Council accepts grant in the amount of $349,991 from The Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program Human Uses Team to proceed with upgrades

Walking trails will be updated and ADA accessible

Improvements will also focus on enhancing erosion concerns

Construction will be completed by 2025

Soon, community members will begin to see improvements to the Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge. Recently, Corpus Christi city council members accepted a $349,991 grant from The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program Human Uses Team to fund the enhancement project.

The Hans & Pat Wildlife Refuge, located at 6001 Ennis Joslin Rd, has been part of the Corpus Christi community for decades. It has also been recognized park for bird observing and exploring the diverse coastal ecosystem of Oso Bay.

“Hans and Pat Suter Widlife Life Refuge is really a treasure right here in the middle of Corpus Christi," Kathyn Tunnell, the organization's project manage said.

There will be changes made to the asphalt walking trail, making it an ADA-accessible 8-foot wide pathway. The hope is that the new trail will improve safety and sustain inclement weather for years to come.

Changes are also coming to a nearby playground at the refuge park as well as shoreline protection to address further erosion.

“The erosion issues out here can affect a couple things," Tunnell said. "One that it's affecting is the infrastructure of the park. Also, it affects the habitat. Once you get erosion, it start gobbling up plants and the habitat changes. We really want to stop that and preserve what’s here for the future.”

With the new improvements, the city along with The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program, hope it will encourage more tourism and recreation in the area.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.