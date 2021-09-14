Improvements coming for Lozano executive course, practice range

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly ten years of planning, upgrades to the execute course and training facilities at the Gabe Lozano Golf Center will begin in the coming months.

“It’s a piece of the golf center that’s really been under-utilized over the years, and we now have a chance to build a state-of-the-art new golf course. Where you can play over a couple of hours, where the juniors can come in and fine-tune and learn the game,” said Dan Pedrotti Jr., the President of Foresight Golf, the company that operates the Gabe Lozano Golf Center.

Pedrotti Jr. said the executive course, a nine-hole course that focuses on shorter hole lengths, great for young or unexperienced players, will be completely redone, creating a new course that is fully irrigated and completely grass. He also said the driving range and putting green will be redone, and a sand trap and bunker practice area will be added.

“You’ll be able to work on a lot more of your game at this facility than anywhere in the Coastal Bend,” Pedrotti Jr. said.

Several high school and middle school golf teams in the area rely on the executive course and training area to help improve their young golfers.

“We use it usually when we’re working on short game, or long irons, and we use it once or twice a week with the kids, so they can focus on those approach shots. That is what seems to be what’s hurting most of my golfers,” said Carroll High School girls golf coach Anita Sinjlawi.

Sinjlawi said training on the executive course is essential for her golfers, as it helps improve an important part of their game.

“The game of golf is about 100 yards in, that’s where we see the difference between our 70 shooters and our 90 shooter,” she said.

But it’s not just young golfers who can benefit. Roman Cruz is a golfer who played for UT Austin, and is working on turning pro.

“I use it a lot to practice, it’s a great spot to go and work on your short-game. The greens are elevated, so you can do a lot of cool things out there. To know that they’re working on improving the conditions, adding some elements, is really cool,” he said.

Cruz has been golfing at the Gabe Lozano Golf Club for a few years, and he said he’s excited to see the improvements come to the course.

“It’s going to change things, I think bring a lot more people to golf, especially the younger crowd, so I’m looking forward to it, and can’t wait to see it start going up,” he said.

Pedrotti Jr. hopes the renovations can bring people from outside the city to visit the course, bringing more tourists to the course.

“We think we can open up a dimension of outside tourists and visitors using the golf facility a lot more, which adds one more reason to stay an extra night, plan an extra trip, or add to your fishing trip or beach trip,” he said.

The project will start at the end of this year, or beginning of next year. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.