Iluminando Initiative: enhancing safety and revitalizing business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brand new lights have been permanently added to downtown Corpus Christi, but they serve a greater purpose than decorating the streets at night.

The 100 lit-up trees lined down six blocks of Chaparral Street are intended to enhance security for visitors and businesses, as well as attract new visitors to the area. They are a part of Mayor Guajardo and the Downtown Management District's Iluminando Initiative.

“I think that this is going to show the owners of these buildings that the mood is changing, the environment is changing, and its bettering. That’s what these lights do,” said Guajardo.

The mayor receives reports of crime rates from CCPD every few months and plans to keep tabs on them and check for improvement.

Whats next for downtown? Guajardo plans to light up more streets and says there are plans to restore a historic area back to its original use from decades ago.