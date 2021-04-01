Identities of four CCPD officers involved in Monday shooting released

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released the names of the four officers involved in a shooting early Monday morning.

Charles Tanner, Armando Cisneros, Remington Strickland and Gerry Montelongo all responded to the incident at Rich's Billiards in the 5800 block of Weber where three people reportedly were shot.

The suspect, Robert Lee Canchola, was found at a nearby apartment complex. He was shot and killed after allegedly pulling a gun on the officers.

The officers are currently on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

Tanner has been with the department for 6 1/2 years, while Cisneros, Strickland and Montelongo each has been with the department for 2 1/2 years.