IceRays will return for 2021-22 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays are returning for the 2021-22 season after temporarily suspending operations for the current season due to COVID-19.

The team has reached an agreement with the American Bank Center to host 20 home games starting in late September or early October.

Team president Cassidy Lang says the time is right.

"Personally I think we are going in the right direction in beating the coronavirus with all the vaccines coming out," he said. "I think it's time to get excited for IceRays hockey."

Lang said fans will be allowed inside the American Bank Center, but particulars on how many -- and social distancing guidelines -- will be announced soon.

The IceRays are members of the North American Hockey League, a developmental league designed to help players get to college level and the NHL.

The IceRays have already started signing players for the upcoming season, and Lang says he can't wait for his team to start entertaining fans again.

"I think families in the coastal bend are going to have cabin fever and they are going to want something to do during the cold winter months," he said. "We look forward to supplying that entertainment."

Lang says the league will release the team's official schedule soon.