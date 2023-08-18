HWY 35 S. Bypass closed due to brush fire in Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brush fire in the Rockport area has caused several road closures, including HWY 35 S. Bypass, according to officials with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department.

The bypass is closed all the way to 16th St. and traffic is being diverted at this time.

The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department is on scene working to put out the fire along with 13 other fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

