Hundreds of power outages reported throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Texas Gulf Coast until Thursday, June 20.

According to AEP Texas, crews are beginning to be sent out across the state along with equipment and other resources in anticipation of more power outages.

More than 370 customers are experiencing power outages throughout the state of Texas, according to the AEP Texas power outage map.

If you are without power, you can check the status by clicking here to use this handy tool.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: