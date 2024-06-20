Hundreds of power outages reported throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Texas Gulf Coast until Thursday, June 20.
According to AEP Texas, crews are beginning to be sent out across the state along with equipment and other resources in anticipation of more power outages.
More than 370 customers are experiencing power outages throughout the state of Texas, according to the AEP Texas power outage map.
If you are without power, you can check the status by clicking here to use this handy tool.
AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines:
- Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm may impact power lines, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.
- Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.