How to report potholes for Corpus Christi's street repair initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Department of Public Works kicks off its pothole blitz initiative Monday.

The two-week-long project's goal is to eradicate 4,000 potholes across the city, using all available Public Works staff and resources. Using the data collected from pothole reports, crews will identify "hot spots," primarily on City residential streets and arterial roadways

Weather permitting, the program runs until Monday, May 24.

Reporting a pothole is very easy. Just call 361-826-CITY(2489) or download the city's "My City" app.

The city reminds drivers to use caution when driving near work zones and to follow all traffic signs.