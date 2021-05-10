Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to report potholes for Corpus Christi's street repair initiative

Learn how to report potholes here
items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Garza
pothole.png
Posted at 8:40 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 09:45:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Department of Public Works kicks off its pothole blitz initiative Monday.

The two-week-long project's goal is to eradicate 4,000 potholes across the city, using all available Public Works staff and resources. Using the data collected from pothole reports, crews will identify "hot spots," primarily on City residential streets and arterial roadways

Weather permitting, the program runs until Monday, May 24.

Reporting a pothole is very easy. Just call 361-826-CITY(2489) or download the city's "My City" app.

The city reminds drivers to use caution when driving near work zones and to follow all traffic signs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education