How prepared is Corpus Christi for flash flooding?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As deadly flooding devastates parts of Central Texas, the concern is spreading to residents here in Corpus Christi — especially when it comes to how ready the city is for a flash flood of its own.

“If there was something like happened there, a flash flood, to where we only have like 10 minutes to get out… I don't think that the city would be prepared…” said Sadina Rider, a Corpus Christi resident.

Rider says she feels the city handles hurricanes well — but having moved here from North Texas, she sees a big difference when it comes to general emergency planning and warning systems.

“Knew what those sirens were, and even the little kids knew what those sirens were, and that meant getting to safety if it was at any other time except for those testing times,” she said, referring to the regular weather alerts she grew up with.

Jace Johnson, the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Corpus Christi, says the city is actively working to prepare for more than just hurricanes — and flooding is a major concern.

“We look at historical data, right? What are some of the low places that we know that, you know, in the past have been a victim to flooding? We use geographic information technology that helps us to know, you know, what are the elevations in the area, what changes have been made with construction or engineering,” said Johnson.

He added that the city’s emergency website is a key resource. It includes tools like evacuation maps, real-time weather updates, and links to preparedness checklists.

“If the weather service puts out an advisory, that you start to pay attention because following an advisory is going to be alert and then a warning,” Johnson explained.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!