House of Rock is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities to help feed families

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — House of Rock is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas to help feed families who must travel to fulfill their children’s healthcare needs.

The popular pizza joint is bringing back the "Buy a Pizza, We Donate a Pizza special." For every 20-inch pizza purchased between September 27 through September 29, House of Rock will match and donate a pizza to Ronald McDonald House families.

“We admire the mission of the Ronald McDonald House and are excited for the opportunity to partner with them again and feed deserving families,” House of Rock General Manager Stephanie Brazeal said. “We invite the community to come out, enjoy pizza, and help us give back to such an important organization.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas provides housing, daily meals, and other services to families. Thanks to the Corpus Christi community, House of Rock was able to donate and hand deliver 52 pizzas last year, and their goal this year is to break that record. Customers can participate by ordering a 20-inch pizza in-house or online for curbside and carryout orders.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with House of Rock to provide delicious, fresh pizzas directly to our families at the Ronald McDonald House. Our families and children spend their days at the hospital and doctor appointments. Having a warm meal prepared for them during one of their most challenging times means families can focus on getting better together,” Michelle Horine, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas, said.

Visit House of Rock from Wednesday, September 27th through Friday, September 29, to participate in the fundraiser.

Follow House of Rock on Facebookand Instagramfor updates on events. Visit Texashouseofrock.comfor more information.

