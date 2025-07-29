House of Rock celebrates 20 years of live music and community in Corpus Christi

The House of Rock is marking a major milestone as the popular venue celebrates 20 years of entertainment and live music in Corpus Christi.

The anniversary celebration featured performances by local bands honoring two decades of rock, community and culture that have become hallmarks of the venue.

Since opening its doors in 2005, House of Rock has hosted thousands of artists while serving as a vital gathering place for local musicians and music lovers alike.

"I'm so honored to be asked to do this, you know, I played a couple shows here, but this one is by far the biggest honor," said Emma James, a singer/songwriter who performed at the celebration.

"I'm just so grateful for Casey and all that he's done for the music industry and just House of Rock for creating a place that singer-songwriters like me can come and you know, music lovers can come and watch," James said.

The venue has become a cornerstone of the local entertainment scene, hosting not only live music but also comedy and cultural events while serving the neighborhood for the past 20 years.

