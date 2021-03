CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two houses were damaged after a fire broke out on the 1400 block of Ormand Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started just before 1:00 p.m. near Melbourne right by the Bucanneer Apartments. The Corpus Christi Fire Department's fire chief told KRIS 6 News one house was occupied when the fire broke out, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.