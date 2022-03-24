House Bill proposes gas rebate to deal with high gas prices.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed bill in the U.S. House of Representatives looks to give some relief at the pump.

Since gas prices have been high, it’s forced some people to make tough decisions.

"Went to the gas station and pumped gas and I was thinking how much should I put in?" Jim Lee said with a laugh.

“The way prices are, today’s bill was $75 and I stopped it,” Juan Garcia said.

The bill was introduced by three Democratic Representatives: Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois.

It proposes giving Americans a $100 gas rebate. It also includes an additional $100 a person for every month the national average price of gas is over $4. The requirements for who are eligible are similar to those of the stimulus checks.

For people like Garcia, his bill continues to run high and he said any help is appreciated

“Not taking extra little trips," he said. "Doing just what you need, to the store, to work. Not taking extra leisurely drives on Sunday or anything.”

Lee, an economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said this may only be a short term fix.

“If there are other options, I would prefer not just handing a check to the average household, but right now, I think this is the most efficient way to give a relief for the average household, especially low-income household,” said Lee.

Lee said if this sticks around long term, it could have negative affects on the gas price.

He said another solution would be cutting the federal or state gas tax, like Maryland, Georgia and Connecticut chose to do. He added it would provide time for a long-term solution.

“As I said all along, we have to increase oil production," Lee said. "Oil and gas production, OK. But, that obviously cannot be done over night.”

Lee said people could make the argument that payments shouldn't be made because of those with electric vehicles.

He argues that only one percent of vehicles on the roadway are electric.

Another state taking action is California. A bill has been introduced there to provide $400 to anyone who owns a car, and up to two cars a person.

The gas rebate bill has only been introduced. It remains to be seen if it progresses out of the House.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.