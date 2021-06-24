Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hostage situation resolved overnight

items.[0].videoTitle
John Lee street
IMG_1779.jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 08:35:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning police were called to a hostage situation on John Lee Street and Jacquelyn Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned a 27-year-old man was inside the house with a 7-month-old baby.

Police say the man got into a fight with a 24-year-old woman and when she left the house, he fired a gun at her.

She was able to get away and was not hurt.

Officers were not able to get in touch with the man inside the house, so the SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called.

When they weren't able to speak to the man, they went into the home, where they found the baby safe and the man passed out.

He was taken into custody and is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education