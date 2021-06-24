Hostage situation resolved overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning police were called to a hostage situation on John Lee Street and Jacquelyn Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned a 27-year-old man was inside the house with a 7-month-old baby.

Police say the man got into a fight with a 24-year-old woman and when she left the house, he fired a gun at her.

She was able to get away and was not hurt.

Officers were not able to get in touch with the man inside the house, so the SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called.

When they weren't able to speak to the man, they went into the home, where they found the baby safe and the man passed out.

He was taken into custody and is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.