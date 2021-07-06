Hooks and Circle K host food drive every Tuesday home game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks and Circle K are giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a game at Whataburger Field while fighting hunger in the community.

Starting Tuesday July 6, baseball game attendees can donate non-perishable food items that will directly benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. They will also have the opportunity to donate monetarily to the Circle K Food Drive at the Whataburger Field gates. In return, fans will get a voucher for $2 off any Reserved or Field Reserved ticket.

Donations can be made at each Tuesday home game for the rest of the season. Any vouchers received can be redeemed at the Box Office for any Sunday through Thursday game during the 2021 season.