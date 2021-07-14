Homeless resource fair set for Thursday, community members invited

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and the Mother Teresa Shelter are joining together to host a Homeless Services Resource Fair for community members affected by homelessness.

The outreach event is the "first of its kind" and will have over 20 service providers available for those who need it. The services available will range from crisis intervention, substance abuse rehabilitation, behavioral health services, transitional housing programs, indigent healthcare options, crime victim’s assistance, veterans’ resources & referrals, and migrant services.

The event will take place Thursday July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Mother Teresa Shelter on 513 Sam Rankin.