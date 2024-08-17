Homeland Security Agents talk Internet safety with Freer ISD students

Homeland Security Agents gave a presentation on Internet Safety Friday, Aug. 16, to Freer ISD students.

School officials said they want to re-enforce the importance of internet safety to their students.

The presentation was for students and the community.

United States Homeland Security Agents met with Freer Independent School District students and neighbors on Friday, Aug.16. School district officials started the new school year by re-enforcing a very important topic- internet safety.

Freer ISD students filled the high school campus auditorium discussing topics like posting personal information on social media, cyberbullying, sexting, and soliciting minors to name a few.

“Today, we did learn a lot about how cybersecurity is very important," 16-year-old Keon Torres said. "And you definitely have to be precautious when it comes to roaming the Internet.”

Torres said he understood the importance of the message as a teenager with constant access to social media.

The Department of Justice said one in five children receive unwanted sexual solicitation online each year. Because of this, the Department of Homeland Security partners with schools like Freer to educate students and adults about the online risks.

16-year-old Brody Ramirez said his advice to others especially those younger than him is, “Stay off the internet. Don’t talk to strangers because bad people out there.”

Other safety tips from Homeland Security Agents include reporting any suspicious activity, never delete messages from solicitors, and never meet anyone you meet online.

Nowadays everyone has access to people outside of their neighborhoods.

“I feel it’s important for teenagers to know to definitely take a second to be precautious because you don’t know who you’re talking to on the other side of the phone," Torres said.

The Freer teenagers agreed on the importance of being aware online and said they will look for red flags.

