Holiday collection drives in full swing at all City Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is hosting Holiday collection drives at all city public libraries benefitting the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and local nonprofit agencies.

The Critter Comfort Drive will collect new, unopened cans of cat food, cans of dog food, blankets, towels, and chew toys. Bagged food is not accepted, and the collection ends on January 31, 2023. These items will go directly to the animals at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The Winter Coat Drive will collect gently used coats, jackets, and sweaters in all sizes. The collection also ends on January 31, 2023, and the coats will go directly to local nonprofit agencies.

All the City’s public libraries are drop-off locations for the holiday drives.

Donations accepted at all City public libraries:

Address: 805 Comanche, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Phone: (361) 826-7000

Library Hours:

Monday 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Address: 5930 Brockhampton, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Phone: (361) 826-2360

Library Hours:

Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Phone: (361) 826-2356

Library Hours:

Monday to Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Address: 2629 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 826-2310

Library Hours:

Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Phone: (361) 826-2370

Library Hours:

Monday to Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Phone: (361) 826-2350

Library Hours:

Monday-Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

For more information, contact La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/library.

