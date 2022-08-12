Hogs running wild in West Side neighborhood raise safety concern

Things got a bit wild Friday morning in Molina.

A resident spotted a couple of intruders rampaging through that West Side neighborhood.

The intruders were a couple of wild hogs that were running wild through the streets.

Ross Martinez, a life-long resident of Molina, said he's never seen anything like this before.

"And the reason this is such a problem is because there's a kid's bus stop right at that corner right there man," he said. "And if these animals are out here when these kids get back from school in a couple of hours, you know, these things are dangerous dude."

His dog managed to corral the two hogs in a field at Bloomington Street and Elvira Drive.

Martinez and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) suspect the dry conditions are the cause of the surprise visitors.

“All wild animals are trying to find food and water sources," Game Warden Lerrin Johnson said. "We are all feeling this drought as well as all of these animals. So, they are popping up in some of the strangest places.”

She added, hogs will be attracted to taller or greener grass, any place they can find roots and bugs.

"You know with these drought conditions this is like a real problem now man," said Martinez. "So, the city has to figure out what they're gonna do the more often these pigs start coming out because this isn't just a one-off. This is gonna be a regular occurrence now with these drought conditions."

Martinez told KRIS 6 News he called animal care services, but they told him they didn't handle these types of calls.

He tried TPWD, they told him someone would get back to him.

Johnson said TPWD also doesn't handle wild hogs because they don't have the equipment or ability to capture the animals.

She suggested there are people to hire for something like this.

"There are quite a few that will trap hogs for hire or some that may just do it because they want to utilize the hog meat themselves," she said.

You can also try scaring the hogs away yourself, with loud noises. Johnson said it's a misconception that wild hogs will attack you unprovoked.

“All animals can feel threatened at some point," she said. "Just like if someone was attacking us we would attack back. So yeah, if you were going crazy going after them they may feel threatened especially if they get cornered. But the probability is that hopefully they’re going to run off.”

There are no regulations to hunt hogs, as well. Johnson noted you need hunter education if it's required and permission to hunt wherever you are hunting.

Johnson saw a video of the hogs as Martinez's dog got close. That leads Johnson to believe these hogs might be domesticated. They aren't usually that comfortable with dogs or people. Johnson made an assumption they could have been pets and either got loose or were let loose.

Johnson said Martinez would be getting a call from TPWD with suggestions.

