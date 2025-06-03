Historic Ritz Theatre in Corpus Christi poised to receive $30 Million in state funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Corpus Christi is set to receive $30 million in state funding through Senate Bill 1, marking a transformative moment for the 96-year-old cultural landmark.

The funding allocation, included in the state's 2026-27 biennial budget approved by the Texas Legislature is now headed to Governor Greg Abbott for final approval.

The funding, championed by State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and Rep. Todd Hunter, would represent the largest single investment in the theater's restoration efforts to date. The theater has been closed since 1989 and that funding will primarily support historic preservation efforts for one of Corpus Christi's oldest buildings.

"We just really worked hard on building our board and raising funds. We were just so excited they were behind our project," said Cheryl Votzmeyer-Rios, executive director of The Ritz Theatre. "It was a joint effort between Hunter and Hinojosa. We had a feasibility study last spring and it showed we had the capacity in our community to support our project."

"Preserving history is important. I think the trend is to knock down old buildings and bring something new. These buildings, when we're able to preserve them, bring character," she said. "This is one of the oldest buildings in Corpus Christi and was a hub back in the day to bring something that was part of everyday life."

Designed by St. Louis architect Scott Dunne in an elaborate Art Deco style with Spanish Renaissance influences, The Ritz Theatre opened on Christmas Day, 1929, just three months after the stock market crash. The theater featured an ornate interior that seated approximately 1,300 patrons, complete with a Spanish courtyard façade, illuminated sky, and cloud machines that projected moving clouds across the ceiling while stars twinkled overhead.

As the first "talking" movie theatre and vaudeville house in South Texas, The Ritz quickly became a cultural centerpiece. During World War II, big-name bands entertained military personnel and locals alike. The venue continued showing films until 1972, then reopened as The Ritz Music Hall in 1974, hosting legendary acts including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, and Def Leppard before closing its doors in 1989.

The restoration project extends beyond simply reopening the historic venue. Plans include a new three-story expansion featuring a rooftop venue, studio spaces, possible café space, and arts and administrative offices. The original 1,000-seat theater will be restored to host a variety of programming including professional performances, cinema screenings, cultural productions, conventions, and private events.

"There is really no other space like this in our region. We'll have concerts, theater, dance. Performing arts education for children and adults. There will be rental spaces," Votzmeyer-Rios said. "If there is something and when there is something happening in the historic theater, there will be something happening in our extension."

The project is expected to catalyze downtown revitalization efforts, creating both direct and indirect economic benefits for Corpus Christi, Votzmeyer-Rios said.

"Everybody outside of those walls of the Ritz theater will be impacted. People will go to dinner, they will go out for drinks. You'll have families and couples coming," Votzmeyer-Rios noted. "This is part of revitalizing our city and bringing downtown back to the central hub that it should be."

The $30 million state allocation will go toward restoration. Votzmeyer-Rios said the separate expansion project is expected to cost at least $25 million, with additional fundraising efforts planned to support the complete vision.

"We would like to see the expansion and rehabilitation work in tandem," she said.

State Sen. Hinojosa, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, highlighted the Ritz Theatre funding as part of broader investments in the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend region. The budget bill, authored by Sen. Joan Huffman and approved by the Legislature, now awaits Governor Greg Abbott's signature. Once approved, funding from SB 1 will take effect September 1, 2025.

