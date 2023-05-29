Historic Preservation Awards held at City Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Landmark Commission hosted its Annual Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony at its meeting on May 25 at City Hall.

The mission of the Landmark Commission is to recognize and promote the use of historical and cultural landmarks for the culture, prosperity, education, and general welfare of the citizens and visitors to the city.

Building Awards Winners:



Luis and Zorababel Guerrero of Zoralu, LLC, for preserving Price's Chef at 1800 S. Alameda St. and its continued operation as a restaurant/coffee shop that opened in 1940.

Lynn Frazier of Frazier Companies for the adaptive reuse of The Chamberlain, an Art Deco building at 807 N. Upper Broadway, constructed in 1953.

Education Awards Winners:



Robert Parks and KRIS 6 NEWS for the Coastal Bend History segments featuring stories about historic buildings, parks, homes, and people.

Enjoy Corpus Christi Tours, LLC, owned by Susan and Rene Trevino, for providing a variety of tours that recount the history and culture of Corpus Christi.

Murphy Givens (awarded posthumously) for his work as Viewpoints editor of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, and for authoring or editing over a dozen books. Karen Givens accepted the award.

History Book Award Winner:



Jim Moloney of Nueces Press for authoring, editing, and publishing books on local history and presenting programs on local history to organizations.

The Landmark Commission also recognized winners of the Historic Preservation Photo Contest. Twenty-five photographs were submitted via Instagram and Facebook, receiving more than 2530 reactions.

Historic Preservation Photo Contest Winners:



Iris Rios-Guajardo placed first in the People's Choice voting for the former Guaranty National Bank building.

Bailey Williams placed second in People's Choice for a photograph of the Downtown Skyline and Third for a photo of the First Presbyterian Church spires; she also placed Third in Staff's Choice for a picture of historic homes on the Bluff.

Carlos Tamez-Mendez placed first in the Staff's Choice for a photograph of the old Nueces County Courthouse at night.

Mike Carlisle placed second in the Staff's Choice for photographing the Ebony Recreation Spot.

The winners' photos and other selected images will be displayed this summer at City Hall, the Art Center, the Development Services Department, and the Ritz Theater.

To view the full album of submitted photos, visit www.facebook.com/devservicescc.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.